Nets Finding Success in the Absence of Cam Thomas
The Brooklyn Nets were expected to be at the bottom of the barrel in the NBA standings this season. Entering the season with the lowest win total, the Nets have surprised everyone with a 9-10 record. They sit tied for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and are a half-game out of a playoff spot.
Brooklyn most recently defeated the Phoenix Suns last night, 127-117. The win came after star guard Cam Thomas was ruled out for the next few weeks with a hamstring strain. The team was expected to falter without its leading scorer, but it was the opposite last night.
The Nets rode the win off of 30 points from Tyrese Martin and 29 points from Dennis Schroder. The offensive production from their guards has been impressive, especially from Schroder. Martin had an explosion on offense, being on a two-way contract.
The offensive surge has come from Brooklyn's veterans. Schroder, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith have been consistent performers on both sides of the ball. Ben Simmons was extremely productive, nearly snagging a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez has the team playing free-flowing offense. Chemistry has been built within this group, and although the Nets have a losing record right now, it brings flashes to the 2018-19 playoff team, when the team embraced the underdog mentality and found its way to the seventh seed in the East.
This year's Nets squad looks similar to that group. Brooklyn is still expected to be a team toward the bottom of the standings, as it's still early. However, the season is looking more promising than fans expected with this start.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.