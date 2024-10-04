Nets' Cam Thomas on Contract Talks: 'I'm Just Worried About the Season'
Cam Thomas has sat and watched as fellow 2020 NBA draftees Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey were all handed shiny new contracts. Presumably next in line, the 22-year-old isn't allowing the lack of negotiations to phase him ahead of his inaugural season as the Brooklyn Nets' primary scoring option.
“I’m pretty sure my agent will have conversations with them,” Thomas said via Sporting News. "But I’m just worried about the season. This is the opportunity I’ve been wanting since I got into the league: to play, be free, so I’m just gonna make the most of it, and whatever happens, happens."
Since July's departure of Mikal Bridges, the hype surrounding Thomas ahead of 2024-25 has only continued to grow. After last season saw the electrifying two-guard tally 22.5 points per game on 44.2% shooting, there's reason to believe he can reach the upper echelon of the league's elite scorers.
"I’m not really gonna change what I do. I’ll just make it more efficient," Thomas told the New York Post. "I feel like I really have nothing to prove. I proved myself countless times in my tenure here, so if there’s still any more proving to do, then I don’t know what to say."
Despite already building a compelling case for a huge payday, Thomas can further improve his value in year one of Brooklyn's total overhaul.
