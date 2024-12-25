Nets' Cam Thomas Progressing From Injury
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been out for the past few weeks due to a left hamstring strain back in late November. The star guard was averaging 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 46.1% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three prior to the injury.
Since Thomas' absence, the Nets are 3-8 and have dropped from the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings to the 11th seed. While this is a long-term positive for Brooklyn's rebuild, it just shows how much impact Thomas has had on this team.
The 6-foot-3 guard has made significant progress, with an update this week from head coach Jordi Fernandez. According to Meghan Triplett of YES Network, Thomas has been upgraded to playing 5-on-5 in practice.
Thomas, along with forward Ziaire Williams, has been involved in practice as of late and should be close to returning. Fernandez said the two are "doing great" and, "it seems like they're getting close."
The update came before the Nets' 110-95 road loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night, as no player on Brooklyn's roster scored over 20 points. The team could've used Thomas, as Fernandez gave as many as nine players at least 15 minutes of action.
One of the best pure scorers in the NBA, Thomas was making a case to be an All-Star before his injury. The Nets were in a solid spot to make the Play-In Tournament despite having extremely low expectations, while Thomas' 24.7 points per game ranks 17th in the league. With this update, we could be seeing Thomas wow fans on the court very soon.
