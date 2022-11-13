Skip to main content
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn has 'No Timetable' on Kyrie Irving Return

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn has 'No Timetable' on Kyrie Irving Return

The Nets don't know when Kyrie Irving is coming back.

Even though Kyrie Irving was expected to miss a minimum of five games with his suspension, the Nets have no idea when he'll return. Nets coach Jacque Vaugh was asked about Kyrie returning, to which he gave a very simple answer - I don't know.

“I don’t,” Vaughn said. “The good thing is Joe put out that statement [Friday] that shows where the collaboration or alignment is right now. I have no idea or timetable at all."

Some were hoping that Kyrie Irving would return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers since that would be game number six, but that shouldn't be expected either.e

“I do not know," Vaughn said. "I do know not available [Sunday], I have been told that. So I can give you that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The good thing for the Nets is that they've looked even better during Irving's absence. The team has gone 4-1 since Irving's suspension, with the team because 1st in defensive rating and 1st in net rating. Defensively, this team has completely stepped it up in Irving's absence. While Kyrie Irving definitely makes the Brooklyn Nets a better team, it's hard to tell how the team will be defensively when he does return.

Fortunately for the Nets, their next opponent is the Los Angeles Lakers - a team that's desperately searching for a win but just seems incapable of doing so.

Report: Entire NBA Ready to 'Re-Engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19370771
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18119015_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nets not Planning to Trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19302757_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons To Come Off Bench vs. Clippers

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19132671
News

Injury Update: T.J. Warren Starting Contact Work With Coaches

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19341929_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's 'Spirits High' With Return From Suspension Undetermined

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19394629
News

Kevin Durant Shares Hilarious Quote on Knicks Fans

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15331861
News

Jaylen Brown Blasts Nike After Kyrie Irving Statement

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17903398_168390270_lowres
News

Nike Doubts They Would Partner With Kyrie Irving Again

By Farbod Esnaashari