Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn has 'No Timetable' on Kyrie Irving Return

Even though Kyrie Irving was expected to miss a minimum of five games with his suspension, the Nets have no idea when he'll return. Nets coach Jacque Vaugh was asked about Kyrie returning, to which he gave a very simple answer - I don't know.

“I don’t,” Vaughn said. “The good thing is Joe put out that statement [Friday] that shows where the collaboration or alignment is right now. I have no idea or timetable at all."

Some were hoping that Kyrie Irving would return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers since that would be game number six, but that shouldn't be expected either.e

“I do not know," Vaughn said. "I do know not available [Sunday], I have been told that. So I can give you that."

The good thing for the Nets is that they've looked even better during Irving's absence. The team has gone 4-1 since Irving's suspension, with the team because 1st in defensive rating and 1st in net rating. Defensively, this team has completely stepped it up in Irving's absence. While Kyrie Irving definitely makes the Brooklyn Nets a better team, it's hard to tell how the team will be defensively when he does return.

Fortunately for the Nets, their next opponent is the Los Angeles Lakers - a team that's desperately searching for a win but just seems incapable of doing so.

