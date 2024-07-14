Nets' Coach Jordi Fernandez Reflects on Mikal Bridges Being a New York Knick
Mikal Bridges is now an asset for the New York Knicks as they look to improve on what they accomplished last season, clinching the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and going all the way to a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
At a training Camp for Team Canada, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez talked about the franchise moving on from what was one of the most hectic trades of the offseason.
“I think (general manager) Sean (Marks) said it. I was going through a process. We knew that we wanted to do something sustainable, and we wanted to win and build something very special,” said Fernandez to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. “There were different avenues to do it, and this was a possible one. We just could not control what other teams would offer, so we would have to sit and wait. He had different avenues to get there -- I was very excited because I know how the NBA works, and I know how good you can get when you have assets, flexibility, and so forth. I’m just very excited.”
During the 2022-23 campaign, Bridges averaged 26 points on an efficient 47.5% from the field and 37.6% from three to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Bridges lost the rhythm he had while playing for Brooklyn the previous season.
His 2022–23 season with the Nets was nothing like his 2023–24 campaign. Now with his familiar Villanova core from his NCAA championship run in 2016, maybe he can win another one for New York.
