Nets HC: 'We Want to Play Fast'
Back in 2022, then-assistant coach Jordi Fernandez and the Sacramento Kings recorded the highest offensive rating in league history (119.4). While the feat was almost immeditately overshadowed by the eventual-NBA champion Boston Celtics (123.2), Indiana Pacers (121.0) and Oklahoma City Thunder (119.5) in 2023, Fernandez still contributed to what statsitically is a top-five offense of all time.
Now the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Fernandez wants to implement the same style that led to Sacramento's first playoff berth in 17 years. In Thursday's pre-season press conference, the 41-year-old hinted at what the rebuilding franchise will look like offensively.
"We want to play fast," Fernandez said while praising the playmaking ability of Ben Simmons. For context, Brooklyn had the 23rd best offensive rating among their counterparts last season at a measley 113.2. Amid a total overhaul, while the Nets' talent doesn't mirror that of the Kings, a jump in rating seems inevitable.
Fernandez went on to add that Simmons is "one of the best playmakers to [play fast], from rebounding to pushing to throwing the ball ahead."
With the combination of Simmons' unique skillset and Cam Thomas' lethal scoring ability, Brooklyn should undoubtedly see a jump in production even if they are widely projected to finish among the league's worst teams. Playstyle is extremely important in today's modern NBA, and Fernandez is just the guy to revitilize the Nets offense.
Fans will get their first glance at the new scheme during Oct. 8's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.