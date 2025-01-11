Nets' Comeback Falls Short in Denver, Extend Losing Streak to Four
Looking to snap a three-game skid, the Brooklyn Nets opened a daunting six-game road trip in Denver against the defending champion Nuggets. An encouraging hot start — fueled by a healthier roster than during their recent homestand — hinted at potential, but Nikola Jokic dashed any upset hopes in the 124-105 loss.
Having missed four straight games, the Nets happily welcomed Ben Simmons back to the lineup.
The point forward made an immediate impact, propelling the visitors to a flawless 7-of-7 start on offense — a sharp contrast to the scoring struggles that defined their recent losing streak.
Joining Simmons was Noah Clowney, who mirrored his career-high performance from Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.
Thanks to the duo — with support from Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, and Tyrese Martin — Brooklyn surprisingly led the reigning 2023 NBA Champions for most of the first half.
Despite Brooklyn's red-hot offense, Denver never trailed by more than eight points.
As Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. struggled, the Nuggets' trio of Jokic, Russell Westbrook and Julian Strawther was nearly flawless, combining for 41 points in the first 24 minutes.
A 25-11 run by the hosts gave them some breathing room against the underdog Nets, but Johnson's five-foot buzzer-beater trimmed the deficit to just six at halftime.
After fighting so hard to match the Western Conference juggernaut's blows, everything came undone on Brooklyn's side in the third quarter.
In a complete turnaround, the lethal first-half offense from Jordi Fernandez's crew was nonexistent.
Compounding the sudden struggles, Porter Jr. found his rhythm, and the rest of Denver followed suit from beyond the arc.
Unable to stop the bleeding, the Nets' conceded a corner three-pointer to Westbrook that extended their margin to 18 points.
Four of Brooklyn's starters entered the fourth quarter in double figures after the core engineered an 11-5 run in the closing minutes to trim the gap to 15.
Following a quiet 17 minutes, new addition Tosan Evbuomwan began making things interesting in the final stanza.
He sank consecutive triples, quickly turning the game from a near blowout into a single-digit contest.
Unfortunately, that was as close as the Nets would come to tying the game. Jokic's seventh career triple-double against Brooklyn — the most by any player against a single opponent in NBA history — proved too much to overcome.
The comeback effort fell short, sending Fernandez and company to Utah to face the Jazz with a four-game losing streak in tow.
Sunday evening brings the second game of this six-game trip, scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Nets loss to the Nuggets, click here.
