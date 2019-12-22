Nets Comeback From Double Digit Deficit to Overcome Young's 47 Point Performance

After being down 18 with 7:16 left in the third quarter, Brooklyn fights back to have their best comeback win of the season with a 122-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday Night at the Barclays Center. Dinwiddie led the way with 39 points, six rebounds and six assists.

This wasn’t even a game of two halves for the Nets per say, the Hawks were just clicking on all cylinders in the first half.

Firstly, they had 30 of their 57 rebounds, and they only average 42.1 RPG on the season.

Atlanta also made nine three-pointers. They average 10 per game.

Lastly, the Hawks star point guard, Trae Young, also had 24 points and six assists by halftime.

Unfortunately for Hawks, it was in fact a game of two halves for them. After scoring 73 points in the first half, they only scored 39 in the second half, with a game-low 14 in the fourth quarter. They also became less efficient going from shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.5% 3FG in the first half to shooting 26.5% from the field and 8.3% 3FG. Lastly, after 13 assists in the first half, they only had four in the second.

Brooklyn took advantage of all of this. After letting the Hawks put up 73 on them in the first half they outscored Atlanta 62-39 in the second half, led by their 37-point fourth quarter. The Nets are ranked 17th in the league when it comes to fourth quarter scoring averaging 26.3 PPG.

“The crowd really got into it. We kind of sensed a little bit of that momentum,” said Dinwiddie. “We want to protect home court regardless of who we’re playing. With it being an eastern conference opponent and knowing it’s a winnable game. We were upset with ourselves the way we played prior to that but we were determined not to lose.”

In the second half Garrett Temple also added on 17 points, finishing with 25. He averages 11.0 PPG, but will be asked to do more with now both Kyrie Irving and David Nwaba out.

Young was one of only three Hawks players to score in double digits, and led the way with 47 points, eight rebounds and 6 assists.