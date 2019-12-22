NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Nets Comeback From Double Digit Deficit to Overcome Young's 47 Point Performance

Eric Webb

After being down 18 with 7:16 left in the third quarter, Brooklyn fights back to have their best comeback win of the season with a 122-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday Night at the Barclays Center. Dinwiddie led the way with 39 points, six rebounds and six assists.

USATSI_13825512_153628568_lowres

This wasn’t even a game of two halves for the Nets per say, the Hawks were just clicking on all cylinders in the first half.

Firstly, they had 30 of their 57 rebounds, and they only average 42.1 RPG on the season.

Atlanta also made nine three-pointers. They average 10 per game.

Lastly, the Hawks star point guard, Trae Young, also had 24 points and six assists by halftime.

Unfortunately for Hawks, it was in fact a game of two halves for them. After scoring 73 points in the first half, they only scored 39 in the second half, with a game-low 14 in the fourth quarter. They also became less efficient going from shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.5% 3FG in the first half to shooting 26.5% from the field and 8.3% 3FG. Lastly, after 13 assists in the first half, they only had four in the second.

Brooklyn took advantage of all of this. After letting the Hawks put up 73 on them in the first half they outscored Atlanta 62-39 in the second half, led by their 37-point fourth quarter. The Nets are ranked 17th in the league when it comes to fourth quarter scoring averaging 26.3 PPG.

“The crowd really got into it. We kind of sensed a little bit of that momentum,” said Dinwiddie. “We want to protect home court regardless of who we’re playing. With it being an eastern conference opponent and knowing it’s a winnable game. We were upset with ourselves the way we played prior to that but we were determined not to lose.”

In the second half Garrett Temple also added on 17 points, finishing with 25. He averages 11.0 PPG, but will be asked to do more with now both Kyrie Irving and David Nwaba out.

Young was one of only three Hawks players to score in double digits, and led the way with 47 points, eight rebounds and 6 assists.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Nwaba suffers a serious Achilles injury

Larry Stansbury

This is not good for the team.

Dinwiddie's 41 Not Enough For Nets To Get First Win in San Antonio Since 2003

Eric Webb

Brooklyn hurt themselves with their lack of efficiency against the Spurs

Nets shooting for first win in San Antonio since Game 2 of 2003 NBA Finals

Rick Laughland

Brooklyn takes on San Antonio on Thursday night.

Dinwiddie and Allen Help Nets Hand Pelicans 13th Straight Loss

Eric Webb

Nets pull out a close win against struggling Pelicans

Nets Blowout 76ers 109-89

Eric Webb

Nets get revenge on the last years playof opponent: 76ers

Brooklyn Falls 110-102 To The Defending Champs

Eric Webb

The Raptors' defense was too much for the Nets to handle.

Carmelo Anthony: I Wanted That 'Challenge' Of The Knicks, Implying Durant and Kyrie Didn't

Rob Lep

Melo spent seven seasons in New York. KD and Kyrie are now in NYC too, except not at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks.

Nets Release G Iman Shumpert

Rob Lep

Brooklyn was 9-4 with him on the roster; move clears way for Wilson Chandler, who is returning from 25-game PED suspension

Graham's 40 Too Much For Nets To Stay Undefeated Against Hornets

Eric Webb

The Nets end their winning streak at three.

Spencer Dinwiddie deserving of All-Star consideration after filling in valiantly for injured Kyrie Irving

Rick Laughland

Nets floor general is playing at an elite level.