Nets Concede Historic Night in Win over Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets' narrow 106-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies brought the franchise back to the .500 mark, but interior defense nearly cost them the game.
With Day'Ron Sharpe and Ben Simmons sidelined, the responsibility of containing Zach Edey fell on the hands of Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton, the latter of which only logged 27 minutes. This resulted in a historic performance for the 2024 NBA Draft's ninth overall selection, who posted the best performance of his young career.
Edey, the former Purdue star, became the first rookie in league history to tally 20+ points and 10+ rebounds while shooting 90% or higher from the floor. He finished the contest with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, nearly lifting Memphis to a revenge win over Brooklyn.
While Edey's feat is impressive, and he's likely on his way to an illustrious professional career, it does signal issues with the Nets' defensive identity. Coming into Monday night's matchup, the 7-foot-4 big man's season-high sat at 13 points, ironically also against Brooklyn.
A boost in paint defense is expected once Sharpe returns, but as proven by the timetable of Trendon Watford, his rehab may extend beyond the initial four-to-six-week projection. There will also be a question of how quickly he'll be able to acclimate himself in rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez's system, given he's yet to appear in a preseason or regular season game this year.
If the Nets can sure up their interior come midseason, either through injury returnees or some other form of transaction, Brooklyn can continue its emergence as a potential playoff threat come April.
