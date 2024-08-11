Nets' Dariq Whitehead: Summer League was a 'Huge Blessing'
Despite somewhat of a lackluster performance at the NBA 2K25 Summer League, in the Brooklyn Nets' recently-released all-access special Dariq Whitehead expressed his appreciation for just being out on the floor.
"I'm just happy to be running up and down the court. Last year I was here in the boot and stuck on crutches, so just being able to be out there with the guys and watching them is a huge blessing for me," Whitehead said.
Amid the struggles he faced during his first action in months, Whitehead stayed positive.
"I just don't want to hang my head on making shots and missing shots right now, because I want to make sure I work through things," Whitehead said. "I know once I get going and get fully, my legs back under me, I'm going to make shots. That's what I do."
"Just making sure I continue to find my rhythm in other things: defense and staying consistent."
Whitehead faced criticism from fans on social media, but his response could not have been any better. Heading into 2024-25, Whitehead will have the chance to prove his summer league performance was an rehab-based anomaly.
The former Duke star will have the opportunity to contribute immediately. Following Brooklyn's commitment to a complete rebuild, Whitehead will have free range to make as many mistakes as needed to further his development. As a member of one of the league's youngest rosters, he and his teammates will find a way to navigate the losses while gaining as much experience as possible.
