Nets' Dennis Schroder Makes History in Loss vs. Bucks
In a late-afternoon game at the Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-113. The Nets, who never trailed by more than seven points, couldn't get the job done after being up by as much as 12 points.
Despite the loss, Brooklyn had some major bright spots individually. Cameron Johnson contributed 26 points, while Nic Claxton put up 21 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. However, the star for the Nets was point guard Dennis Schroder.
Schroder has been elite for Brooklyn this season, and he backed it up on Sunday. The German had 34 points and 11 assists on 13-of-19 shooting from the field, going 4-for-7 from three. The performance boosts his averages to 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
A bit of history was made for Schroder as well as the Nets. For Schroder, he hit a career milestone with his first 30-point, 10-assist game. He did so in an efficient manner with zero turnovers.
The 6-foot-1 guard also made franchise history, becoming the fifth Net ever to record 30 points and 10 assists with no turnovers. 19 of Schroder's points came in the first half, as he shot 7-for-8 in 16 minutes of action.
Schroder has been involved in a flurry of trade rumors along with veterans Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Nets, a team rebuilding, are expected to move these players before the trade deadline amid their impressive seasons.
Sunday's game further proved why Schroder will be looked at by plenty of playoff teams to add depth. The Nets now move to 10-14 on the season.
