Nets' Dennis Schroder Responds to Kevin Durant: 'That's Just Being Weak'
Eight days ago after Team USA was crowned kings of the global basketball stage, Kevin Durant took to social media to troll Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder. Durant captioned his celebratory X post "ENTERTAINMENT AND IQ" referencing a Schroder's comments explaining the difficulties the United States may face in Paris.
"European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball. Straight coaching," Schroder said ahead of Germany's 93-83 loss to Serbia in the Bronze Medal Game.
The back-and-forth now continues, as Schroder responded to Durant's post on his Twitch stream.
"They won, and Kevin Durant tweets, 'High IQ and entertainment.' For me, that's just being weak," he said. "You're that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who not even meant it to be negative. It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I'm saying? I didn't appreciate it."
"I don't care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never no negative stuff. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person."
Schroder concluded his response by taking a subtle jab at Durant himself.
""It is what it is. Not everybody is strong, not everybody is in a good place."
Given Durant's history of not shying away from social media discourse, it's unlikely that Schroder's comments will be the final chapter in this petty beef.
