Nets Fall 141-118 To Struggling Hawks

To drop their third straight, the Nets fall 141-118 to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night. Brooklyn was on a three game winning streak against Atlanta until tonight, so that closes out the season series at 3-1.

When this game started off the Nets picked up where they left off the last three games, in dominant fashion. They won the first quarter of this one 36-29. However that was the last quarter they would win. The rest of the game Atlanta outscored Brooklyn 112-82.

Unfortunately it was just one of those nights where statistically the Nets were having a good night, but the opposition was having a better one.

The Nets shot 45.7% FG, but the Hawks shot 51.5% FG. From behind the arc, the Nets shot 39.1% 3FG, they average 34.2%, but the Hawks shot 48.7% 3FG.

On the boards the Hawks made the Nets play out of character. Brooklyn only grabbed 38 rebounds (they average 48.5 RPG) to the Hawks’ 52. The Hawks especially dominated on the offensive boards, getting twice the amount the Nets had. The Nets are currently ranked the second-best rebounding team in the league.

Lastly, the Nets dished out 30 assists, something they haven’t done since January 31 against the Bulls, but the Hawks had 32.

Most importantly the Nets’ defense was atrocious tonight when you put things in perspective. They let the Hawks drop 68 points on them in the first half (they average 55.6 PPG in the first half). Then they let them drop 73 on them in the second half (they average 54.4 PPG in the second half).

John Collins led the way for the Hawks getting a double-double with 33 points and 13 rebounds. He wasn’t the only one to get a double-double for Atlanta though. Trae Young scored 22 points and dished out 14 assists. De’Andre Hunter also scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cam Reddish also led all Hawks in second half scoring, dropping 19 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for the Nets with a double-double getting 24 points and 13 assists.

“I think we had a lot of energy, we were playing both sides of the floor. We had Trae locking up,” said Reddish. “There’s definitely a lot more to come.”