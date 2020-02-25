Inside The Nets
Nets Fall to Magic Again 115-113

Eric Webb

For the second time in two months, the Nets fall to the Magic 115-113 due to a dominant fourth quarter from the Magic. Brooklyn is now 0-2 against Orlando this season.

Believe it or not the Nets actually had an efficient night in many different categories, but late in the game whatever Brooklyn did well, Orlando did it better.

The Nets shot 47.9% FG from the field, and 43.2% from behind the arc. Shooting that high of a percentage is something that the Nets haven’t done since the beginning of the month when then they shot 44.1% 3FG as they knocked off the Phoenix Suns 119-97. That was seven games ago.

They also dished out 29 assists. They’ve only reached that assist total 10 times this season out of 56 games.

However on the defensive side of the ball is where the Nets struggled. They played poor defense, totaling 19 fouls. This is right around their season average of 20.5 personal fouls per game. With this average the Nets sit right in the middle of the pack, ranked 15 in the league.

These silly fouls led to the Magic capitalizing on the offensive side of the ball, as they shot nearly 50% from the field.

Five Magic players scored in double digits. Aaron Gordon led the way with a double-double getting 27 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross also had an impressive game, scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds off of the bench.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for the Nets, getting 24 points and eight assists. Caris Levert added 19 points, eight assists and nine rebounds. As often as is the case these two were the team’s leading scorers, but in the final period the two went a combined 2-11 from the field.

“Listen I thought we had good shots in the first half too, we just didn’t make them,” said Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford. “This either ends up being the beginning of improved sustained play, or just a really good win, which every team has by the way…we’ll see what we make of it.”

The Magic’s next four games are against below .500 teams.

