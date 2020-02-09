NetsInsider
Nets Fall to Raptors As Raptors Win 14th Straight

Eric Webb

In a game where a poor second quarter cost them, the Nets fall 119-118 to the streaking Raptors, who have now won their 14 straight. It was Brooklyn’s first contest against a team above .500 in over two weeks.

For it to be this long since they faced steeper competition, the Nets held their own, at least in a few categories.

They moved the ball really well, totaling 27 assists to keep their streak of 25+ assists per game going. The last time they got below that number was on January 26 against the Knicks.

Brooklyn also took care of the ball, only totaling nine turnovers, well below their season average. Getting a single-digit turnover amount is something they’ve done only six other times this season.

Lastly the Nets defended well, not only getting blocks and steals, but also causing the Raptors to fear that they would lose their streak late in the game. In the fourth quarter the Nets made the Raptors work for every shot. Brooklyn outscored Toronto 30-19 and they caused them to hit only 6 of their 22 shots, shooting 27.3% from the field and 20% from behind the arc.

However, the Nets weren’t able to come away with the win after a missed 23-foot jumper by Caris Levert, even though they had five players score in double digits, including Levert who scored a career-high 37 points.

Kevin Durant: 'I never considered playing for the Knicks'

The Nets superstar squashes any rumors that he wanted to play at MSG.

Rick Laughland

Nets Blowout Warriors 129-88 To Win 5 Of Last 7

Nets go 5-2 against losing opponents

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant running for the first time since Achilles surgery back in June

Nets forward making some progress.

Rick Laughland

Two Nets To Represent Brooklyn At This Year's All-Star Weekend in Chicago

Dinwiddie and Harris to try and win again at 2020 All-Star weekend

Eric Webb

Levert Leads Nets to 119-97 Victory over Suns

Levert scores 29 in first start since injury

Eric Webb

Nets outpace Suns 119-97 behind 29 points from Caris LeVert

Brooklyn gets back on the winning track.

Rick Laughland

Brooklyn Drops Second Half of Back-to-Back Against Wizards After Beal Goes Off in the Fourth

Irving goes down with right knee sprain as Brooklyn falls to Wizards

Eric Webb

Nets Blowout Bulls In Wire-To-Wire Win 133-118

Kyrie goes off for 54 points, scoring 17 in the fourth

Eric Webb

Nets look to hold onto playoff positioning against Bulls on Friday night

Brooklyn will be looking to stack wins with less than two weeks before the All-Star break.

Rick Laughland

Nets In Middle Of Stretch That Provides Opportunity To Turn Corner, But Will They?

Nets facing six struggling teams before All-Star Break, but can they take advantage of that to turn this season around.

Eric Webb