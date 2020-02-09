Nets Fall to Raptors As Raptors Win 14th Straight

In a game where a poor second quarter cost them, the Nets fall 119-118 to the streaking Raptors, who have now won their 14 straight. It was Brooklyn’s first contest against a team above .500 in over two weeks.

For it to be this long since they faced steeper competition, the Nets held their own, at least in a few categories.

They moved the ball really well, totaling 27 assists to keep their streak of 25+ assists per game going. The last time they got below that number was on January 26 against the Knicks.

Brooklyn also took care of the ball, only totaling nine turnovers, well below their season average. Getting a single-digit turnover amount is something they’ve done only six other times this season.

Lastly the Nets defended well, not only getting blocks and steals, but also causing the Raptors to fear that they would lose their streak late in the game. In the fourth quarter the Nets made the Raptors work for every shot. Brooklyn outscored Toronto 30-19 and they caused them to hit only 6 of their 22 shots, shooting 27.3% from the field and 20% from behind the arc.

However, the Nets weren’t able to come away with the win after a missed 23-foot jumper by Caris Levert, even though they had five players score in double digits, including Levert who scored a career-high 37 points.