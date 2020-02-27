Nets Fall to Wizards 110-106 As Beal Drops a Quiet 30

Dropping their 3rd game out of the last four, the Nets fall 110-106 to the Wizards Wednesday night at the Capital One Arena. It was Brooklyn’s second straight loss to Washington this season.

Truth be told it was the Nets’ down the stretch play that cost them this game. Neither team had an exceptional night but in that final period the Wizards separated themselves, led by Bradley Beal scoring 17 of his 30 points. This was just a continuation of his scoring tear since he came into this game having scored 55 points in the last game and 53 in the one before that.

“I was confused because I didn’t know what defense they ran. Then I figured out they were in a box and one,” said Beal. “I haven’t seen a box and one since high school so I was just a little thrown off by it…I said I can’t believe you guys running this damn box and one. Are we in high school out here? What are we doing? But he (Garrett Temple) was like ‘shoot, I’m not letting you score 50.’ So to each his own.”

Although their defense was a problem late in the game, their woes in this one were mainly offensive. Brooklyn shot 41.4% FG and 27.8% 3FG. They also only dished out 15 assists. That’s nearly nine below their season average of 23.9 APG. Lastly, the Nets only scored four fast break points. They average 13 fast break points per game.

Despite the team offensively struggling as a whole, four players scored in double digits, led by Caris Levert dropping 34 points, and adding seven assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Beal led the way for the Wizards with 30 points, five assists and five rebounds. Surprisingly the Wizards only had three players score in double digits, and still came out with the win.