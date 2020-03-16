Nets Insider
Top Stories
News

NBA hiatus could spell potential return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets

Rick Laughland

Who would have thunk it? Just two weeks ago the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Kenny Atkinson, shutdown Kyrie Irving for the season with a shoulder impingement and announced Kevin Durant wouldn't be returning until the 2020-2021 season.

Rough month for Nets fans, eh?

Rough month for the world at large with COVID-19 touching every corner of the globe and forcing businesses to shutdown and individuals to avoid large gatherings and to self-quarantine.  

There have been many families impacted by this terrible virus and nothing can be gained from a pandemic that has the collective civilization holding its breath.

The NBA, much like the other professional leagues, is on hiatus, and this could be particularly meaningful for two Nets stars: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. 

If the NBA season resumes in late-May or June, as expected, that could put the NBA finals anywhere between July and August. A quick peak at the calendar reveals that is five months away. 

I'm not saying it's a strong likelihood that either star or perhaps both would be back with the team, but the longer the NBA is on hiatus and the more Irving's shoulder heals and Durant builds up his strength in individual workouts and practice, the less crazy this scenario seems. 

The Nets have been consistent in their cautious approach with both players, but given three months time to rest and recuperate could be exactly what the doctor ordered and at least give fans a reason to hope and dream to see the dynamic duo before next season.   

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nets Win Over the Lakers Means More Than You Think

Nets could win it all pretty soon

Eric Webb

NBA suspending season amidst Coronavirus is the responsible action to take

The health crisis goes beyond just sports and entertainment world.

Rick Laughland

Don't Look Now But Chris Chiozza Is Finding His Way In the League

Chris Chiozza is making the most of his time with the Brooklyn Nets

Eric Webb

Brooklyn Nets to play Thursday night game versus Golden State Warriors in an Empty Arena due to Coronavirus concerns

The team from the Bay Area is taking precautions and will close The Chase Center from fans entering.

Rick Laughland

Nets stun Lakers 104-102 as Spencer Dinwiddie sinks late-game winner

Brooklyn earns a hard-fought victory in Los Angeles.

Rick Laughland

Kevin Durant dunks over Nicolas Claxton in Nets' 4-on-4 practice

The Nets superstar is making great strides this offseason.

Rick Laughland

DeAndre Jordan calls reports that star players voted Kenny Atkinson out 'bull----'

Nets big man denies report that Kenny Atkinson was forced out by star players.

Rick Laughland

Nets Knock Off Bulls 110-107 Despite Late-Game Push

No Atkinson, no problem as Nets beat Bulls at Home

Eric Webb

Kenny Atkinson reportedly had fallout with Spencer Dinwiddie and contingent of Nets' locker room

BROOKLYN NETS AND KENNY ATKINSON MUTUALLY AGREE TO PART WAYS.

Rick Laughland

Nets Blowout Spurs 139-120 In a Much-Coveted Home Victory

Caris Levert's triple-double leads Nets past Spurs 139-120

Eric Webb