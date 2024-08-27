Nets' Finney-Smith: Stash or Trade?
Still sitting two men over the allotted 15 roster spots, the Brooklyn Nets have some decisions to make ahead of opening day. They could opt to cut some of their younger members who are unlikely to provide a major impact, buyout Bojan Bogdanovic or trade either Dorian Finney-Smith or Cameron Johnson.
The latter two have been subject to rumors for what seems like an eternity, with tons of rumored interest and talk surrounding the forwards. When approaching Finney-Smith's situation alone, it may be best to stash him until February's trade deadline.
Still just 31 years old, Finney-Smith offers an elite defensive skillset with the ability to stretch the floor. He's under contract for the next two seasons, commanding slightly over $30 million total through 2026. If the Nets were to attempt to move him now, the return would be far less than at the deadline. Rival teams understand the situation Brooklyn is in just as well as they do themselves, and will surely throw lowball offers knowing the franchise needs to trim down their roster.
Waiting for the right deal to reveal itself would be the most beneficial move, allowing the true contenders to emerge once the postseason is on the horizon. Any team vying for a title come midseason would love to add a roleplayer like Finney-Smith, maximizing Brooklyn's return for the veteran wing.
