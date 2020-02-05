NetsInsider
Kevin Durant running for the first time since Achilles surgery back in June

Rick Laughland

The Nets have already ruled Kevin Durant out for the 2019-2020 season, but fans can't help but think about what if after seeing the two-time Finals MVP sprinting and playing catch football at the team's training facility. 

Brooklyn currently sits in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by eight games for the sixth seed. It appears the likelihood is the Nets won't move beyond the seventh seed or lower than the eighth seed. 

One game separates the two through four seeds with Toronto, Boston and Miami bunched up behind Milwaukee and just ahead of Indiana. The East's pecking order is far from set, but with Kyrie Irving sidelined until at least through the All-Star break, it would take a miraculous finish to close ground on any of the top tier teams. 

Durant's eventual return to court can instantly transform the Nets into contenders, but the idea of him joining the team at the end of the season for a playoff run is a pipedream for many fans. 

The fact is that Durant and the Nets don't want him to risk rushing back like he did for the 2019 finals and jeopardizing the final three years of his contract. Sean Marks, Kenny Atkinsons and the Nets training staff are taking the cautious and measured approach to Durant's rehab, but you can't blame Nets fans for expressing excitement and hoping for the best seeing their superstar player progressing quicker than expected. 

Two Nets To Represent Brooklyn At This Year's All-Star Weekend in Chicago

Dinwiddie and Harris to try and win again at 2020 All-Star weekend

Eric Webb

Levert Leads Nets to 119-97 Victory over Suns

Levert scores 29 in first start since injury

Eric Webb

Nets outpace Suns 119-97 behind 29 points from Caris LeVert

Brooklyn gets back on the winning track.

Rick Laughland

Brooklyn Drops Second Half of Back-to-Back Against Wizards After Beal Goes Off in the Fourth

Irving goes down with right knee sprain as Brooklyn falls to Wizards

Eric Webb

Nets Blowout Bulls In Wire-To-Wire Win 133-118

Kyrie goes off for 54 points, scoring 17 in the fourth

Eric Webb

Nets look to hold onto playoff positioning against Bulls on Friday night

Brooklyn will be looking to stack wins with less than two weeks before the All-Star break.

Rick Laughland

Nets In Middle Of Stretch That Provides Opportunity To Turn Corner, But Will They?

Nets facing six struggling teams before All-Star Break, but can they take advantage of that to turn this season around.

Eric Webb

Nets honor the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi with Purple and Gold bouquet of flowers on courtside seats they sat at just a month ago

Brooklyn paid a touching tribute to the basketball legend and his daughter.

Rick Laughland

Nets Beat Pistons Behind Dinwiddie's 28

Dinwiddie scores 28 with new number honoring Kobe Bryant

Eric Webb

Kobe Bryant's death reverberates throughout NBA; Kyrie Irving mourns loss of closs friend and mentor

The Nets star was unable to play on Sunday night after losing his basketball idol.

Rick Laughland

