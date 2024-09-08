Nets Forward Recognized as 'Hidden Gem' By Bleacher Report
Brooklyn Nets forward/center Day'Ron Sharpe has quietly been a productive player through his first three seasons in the NBA. Receiving just 13.2 minutes per game across his career, Sharpe has averaged 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds, with this past season being his best.
Sharpe's steady improvement has garnered recognition from Bleacher Report, as Zach Buckley recently listed Sharpe as a 'hidden gem' for the Nets. Buckley's deep dive into his efficiency shows how Sharpe is an underrated player in Brooklyn:
"He [Sharpe] upped his connection rates from inside of three feet (64.1 to 68.8) and from three to 10 feet (28.2 to 40). He averaged more assists (1.4) than turnovers (1.1) for the first time," Buckley said. "His defensive rebound percentage (27.9) and defensive win shares (1.3) were personal bests. His net differential went from way in the red (minus-13.5 points per 100 possessions) to neon-green (plus-10.0)."
"He was a reliable and productive player on both ends of the court. He held well-above-average percentiles for both offensive (74th) and defensive (71st) estimated plus minus."
Sharpe won't be starting this season, as the Nets' frontcourt is already crowded with Nicolas Claxton, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith, plus sophomores Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney should get more opportunities as Brooklyn rebuilds.
But Sharpe could see even more improvement backing up the forward or center position. At 6-foot-9, he isn't towering over other bigs, but he's a big body at 265 pounds. At 22 years old, Sharpe is expected to get even better with a rebuilding Nets squad, garnering more opportunities to show how productive he is.
