NBA Free Agency: Brooklyn Nets Should Target Dominick Barlow
While contending teams go after big fish in free agency, rebuilding teams -- like the Brooklyn Nets -- should work on the margins. There are always plenty of young players who could thrive in a new system and with a fresh start, making this an interesting time for a team like the Nets.
One name Brooklyn should consider signing is Dominick Barlow, who has spent his NBA career to this point with the San Antonio Spurs. He's just 21 years old and checks a lot of boxes. He may not have star upside, but as a buy-low piece would be well worth a contract in free agency.
As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Spurs did not tender a qualifying offer to Barlow, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. Over the past two seasons, he played in 61 games while averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. A 6-foot-9 forward, he fits the modern NBA with his two-way upside and mobility.
Originally an undrafted free agent, Barlow entered the league after spending time at Overtime Elite refining his game. With a new opportunity in Brooklyn, he could become a key piece.
Even then, the expectation is that he has plenty of suitors on the open market. Regardless, Brooklyn has cap space to spend and needs to build towards the future.
