Nets GM Sean Marks on Cam Thomas Extension: ‘We’ll Certainly Engage’
Just weeks away from the 2024-25 preseason, teams are gearing up to begin training camp and catapult themselves into another NBA season.
The Brooklyn Nets are the freshest rebuilding team in the league, having offloaded its star in Mikal Bridges over the offseason. And Thursday’s press conference, headlined by General Manager Sean Marks and head coach Jordi Fernandez, signaled just that.
There was plenty of talk about ideals and strategies for moving forward, but with drafts in the distant future, most of the talk was focused on the development of the current roster.
Cam Thomas, the team’s 22-year-old super scorer, is likely the focus of the current iteration of the Nets, having averaged 22.5 points per game as a third-year-guard. Drafted in 2021, though, decisions will need to be made on Brooklyn’s end regarding his next contract.
“In terms of extension talks, there are several guys on our team that we could be having those same conversations with.” Marks said Thursday. “So we’ll certainly engage with agents and with the players. I think it’s important to always have that door open. The window will certainly close on the extension if we can’t get something done, but I think it’s important for those players to know that we care about them, and here’s where we see them.
And whether the timing is right this year or if it’s next offseason from an organizational standpoint and also from their standpoint. They’ll be weighing up what we’re doing just the same as we’re going to be figuring out if they’re the right fit longterm and so forth. And if now is the right time to extend all of our guys.”
Based on Marks comments, the team will essentially be in evaluation mode over the next several months, figuring out who it wants to retain as part of its longterm core. It’s hard to think Thomas won’t be apart of that with his skill in scoring the ball.
“I think development is the No. 1 thing,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said in regard to Thomas. “Everybody, not just the young guys but also the veterans, it has to get better, there has to be a plan. My conversation with Cam [Thomas] are, ‘Can I help you be more efficient of a scorer?’ — his superpower is to score the ball. And what we need to do is to help him do that but in an efficient way.”
Brooklyn opens up its preseason with a matchup against the LA Clippers on Oct. 8.
