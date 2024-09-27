Nets GM Offers Status Update on Ben Simmons Ahead of Training Camp
Amid the surging hype surrounding Ben Simmons' comeback, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks just threw even more fuel on the fire.
During Thursday afternoon's preseason press conference, Marks provided insight into what could be Simmons' sudden resurgence.
"You never want to see anybody have to go through a couple back surgeries like he had and sit out, being the competitive guy that he is," he said. "You wish him well, you hope he can get out there on the court."
Since he arrived in Brooklyn, Simmons has missed 189 games over three seasons. Ahead of what could be his first healthy season in a Nets uniform, Marks pointed to the 28-year-old's desire to get back on the floor.
"From what we've seen so far with Ben, Ben will be a full go for camp, which for us, that's exciting to see. And, for him, I think he's chomping at the bit to be able to get out there and contribute. So, this is a big year for him just like it is for the rest of us."
The situation couldn't be better for Simmons to break out of his three-year slump. Brooklyn heads into 2024-25 with low outside expectations, providing the perfect opportunity for the three-time All-Star to re-find his footing.
With the pressure off and a fresh start ahead, the stage is set for Simmons to remind everyone why he was once considered among the league’s elite. If there was ever a time to reignite his career, it’s now.
The Nets take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their pre-season opener on Oct. 8 at 10:30 P.M. EST.
