Nets' Guard Dennis Schroder and Germany Move on to Olympic Semifinals
Germany defeated Greece 76-63 in the opening elimination game for the 2024 Paris Olympics, led by Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder. Germany will now advance to play the winner of Canada and France, for a chance to compete in the Gold Medal Game.
Schroder played 31 minutes, but came off the bench for the first time in this Olympics for Johannes Thiemann. Despite the benching, he finished with 13 points, a game-high eight assists, and a steal. The veteran also sealed the win with a deep three to beat the shot clock.
In a big win for Germany, they take down former NBA MVP and current superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Greece boasted some current and former NBA talent, and of course, none of the eight teams in this bracket are easy to beat.
Schroder and Franz Wagner have expectedly been the two leaders of Germany to what is now a 4-0 record in Paris. Wagner is averaging 20.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while Schroder is averaging 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. His 8.8 assists per game lead the entire Olympics.
The Nets will go into the season likely to keep Schroder and start him at the point once again. In 29 games after the trade deadline last season, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 assists, and shot a career-best from deep at 41.2%. His dominance in the Olympics and FIBA play is nothing new, but it's a good sign for Brooklyn to see him playing near his best at 30 years old.
