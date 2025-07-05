Nets Guard with Star Upside Has Two Opportunities This Summer to Prepare for Rookie Season
While Nets fans still have not gotten over the fact that their franchise selected three overseas guards with a historic five selections in the first round of the NBA Draft, they will have the opportunity to watch their rookies closely in the NBA Summer League starting July 11.
Along with NBA Summer League, Nets fans and the front office will also get to keep a closer eye on Israel prospect Ben Saraf who will also be a representative for Israel in the 2025 EuroBasket preliminary round.
These will be important games for Saraf leading up to the start of his rookie campaign because it will allow him to get into a groove early while other rookies will only have the benefit of team and personal practices until the NBA season starts in October.
In Las Vegas, Saraf will likely rotate minutes and start with the other guards trying to make the main roster. He will certainly have the opportunity to show his passing abilities and two-way playstyle.
As for his international play Saraf has already played in four games for Israel in the 2025 EuroBasket qualifiers averaging 8.3 points, 3 assists and 1.5 steals. He was also a part of last year's Israel U18 EuroBasket team in 2024, where he averaged 28.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4 steals per game. Out of all the rookies on Brooklyn's team, Saraf comes with the most pro experience out of the five draftees.
The Nets rookie has already credited his professional experience to his NBA readiness, having three professional seasons under his belt.
"I've been playing professionally for three years now," Saraf said during his rookie press conference. "I think it's going to be helpful knowing how to manage my body so things can translate right away to the NBA."
Coaches and fans will get a first-hand look this summer to see if Saraf's pro experience will translate over.