Nets' HC Discusses Lakers' Acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith
The month of December has been one of mass change for the Brooklyn Nets.
In the final days of the 2024 calendar year, the franchise has dealt Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton — nearly every player on the roster with extensive veteran experience.
Drastic moves such as these are expected to create high impact, especially in the locker room.
“I’ll miss toughness, leadership, day-to-day happiness and about being about the right things and all that stuff. It’s just very simple that if we were to have that maturity and that toughness, we close this game,” Jordi Fernandez said via the New York Post.
“We all have emotions. When you spend time with somebody you build relationships. When you see those people go, it’s tough. I love those guys. They’ve been part of our family," he continued.
"We’ve seen them day to day, we know their families, what they’re about, and they’ve been amazing for us. Now they’re gone. If you keep telling yourself this is part of the business, emotionally it’s not that easy.”
However, the rookie lead man wasn't the only member of the organization who had reflected on the recent transactions. Noah Clowney, last year's first-round pick, acknowledged the loss of a mentor.
“Always good energy, [Finney-Smith] always in a good mood,” Clowney said. “My dog, somebody I relied on heavily as far as the emotional roller coaster that you can have in this league, especially at my age. Great guy. Great vibes, always.”
Having completed two trades already, more may soon be on the horizon in year one of the Nets' rebuild.
