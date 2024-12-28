Nets' HC Jordi Fernandez Impressed With Shake Milton’s First Start vs. Spurs
Brooklyn Nets guard Shake Milton put in an interesting position in last night's 96-87 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. With multiple starters out, Milton was thrown into the first five for the first time this season but was tasked with being the point guard. With Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons out, Milton was the primary ball handler against the Spurs.
It's safe to say Milton didn't disappoint. In 34 minutes, the 28-year-old veteran put up his third-career double-double with 16 points and 12 assists on 5-for-9 shooting. He was sharing the ball well, with most of his assists going to Jalen Wilson, Nic Claxton, and Keon Johnson, who put up a career-high 25 points.
Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez gave Milton his praise in the postgame press conference, citing his assists-to-turnover ratio as the biggest positive.
"He was good," Fernandez said. "I mean, you look at his line with 5-for-9, 16 points, 12 assists. Most importantly, his 12 assists with one turnover."
"I'm very impressed, because he's playing a little bit out of position. He's more comfortable when I play him off the ball and then I can run actions for him. I'm asking him to bring the ball up and then to try to score and organize everybody. So he's doing a great job."
Milton is averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 18.2 minutes per game for Brooklyn this season. However, with the Nets having traded Dennis Schroder and injuries starting to come up as of late, the 6-foot-5 guard has seen a minutes increase, averaging 26.2 over the last five games.
