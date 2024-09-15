Nets' Jimmy Butler Rumors Reflected in Betting Odds
As media members continue to anoint Jimmy Butler the next face of the Brooklyn Nets, it seems Vegas is beginning to hop on the trend. The sportsbook Bovada released their odds for Butler's next team should he leave the Miami Heat, and the rankings are as follows:
Brooklyn Nets: +250
Golden State Warriors: +300
Houston Rockets: +600
San Antonio Spurs: +800
New Orleans Pelicans: +1000
Los Angeles Clippers: +1100
Los Angeles Lakers: +1400
Memphis Grizzlies: +2000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +2500
Orlando Magic: +2800
The idea of the Nets acquiring the 34-year-old has dominated headlines over the last week, as rumors of the Golden State Warriors engaging in talks with Miami surrounding Butler followed as a close second. The two revelations are reflected in Bovada's odds, placing Brooklyn at one and Golden State at two.
Granted the numbers opened based on speculation that Butler would be leaving Miami at some point, but Nets fans should still find the odds encouraging. It proves that the momentum behind a potential pairing is real, regardless of what Golden State is able to pull off.
Any team listed under the two front-runners is likely due to either a large number of assets or desirable situations, the latter applying to Victor Wembenyama and the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers given their historical relevance.
Butler is slated for unrestricted free agency in 2025, and barring an extension with Miami, rumors will continue to circulate all throughout the upcoming regular season until a final decision is made.
