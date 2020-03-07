Nets Insider
Nets Mutually Parting Ways With Head Coach Kenny Atkinson

Rob Lep

The Brooklyn Nets SHOCKED the basketball world Saturday morning with the following press release:

“After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team,” General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “This was an extremely difficult decision, however, the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time.

“Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons. We are forever grateful for all of Kenny’s hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Atkinson spent the last three seasons as the Nets head coach and finishes with a 118-190 record. 

He leaves the team third in franchise history in games coached and fourth all-time in wins.

The team signed superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this offseason. With both figuring to be back fully healthy in 2020-21, players, fans and the media were all clamoring just waiting to see what next season could bring.

Atkinson figures to have huge interest in the coaching market. Dare I say, the New York Knicks could be a potential suitor?

Atkinson was a Knicks assistant from 2008-12. He was also born and grew up on Long Island.

More updates to come on this breaking news story...

