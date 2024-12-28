Inside The Nets

Nets' Keon Johnson Posts Career-High in Loss to Spurs

The 22-year-old scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Kyler Fox

Dec 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) drives past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) drives past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Since they traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 15, the Brooklyn Nets have been amid a bit of a transitional period.

Countless guys have missed time due to injury, forcing Jordi Fernandez's squad to rely on the "next man up" mentality. In their win over the Milwaukee Bucks, it was Noah Clowney's 20-point performance that provided Nets fans with a sense of optimism.

Dec 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) dunks during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Last night's 96-87 loss to the San Antonio Spurs played witness to another youngster's breakout, that being Keon Johnson.

In 37 minutes of action, the 22-year-old exploded for 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists.

His performance caps off an impressive three-game stretch in which Johnson has averaged 17.3 points per game, resembling the player he was in his rookie season with the Portland Trailblazers.

Following his career evening, Johnson reflected on the difficulties sophomore Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama presents.

“It definitely makes things a lot tougher knowing you got a guy as big as [Wembanyama] is in the paint,” he said via the New York Post. “We knew within our game plan if we got two feet in the paint, the spray-outs would be there. We took advantage of it, but it’s just hard with a guy that big in the paint trying to get around him for rim attempts.” 

Dec 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

If these numbers become consistent for Johnson, Brooklyn will have found another gem alongside Clowney and 2023 second-round pick Jalen Wilson.

Johnson looks to continue his current heater when the Nets take on the Orlando Magic on the road Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

