Nets' Keon Johnson Posts Career-High in Loss to Spurs
Since they traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 15, the Brooklyn Nets have been amid a bit of a transitional period.
Countless guys have missed time due to injury, forcing Jordi Fernandez's squad to rely on the "next man up" mentality. In their win over the Milwaukee Bucks, it was Noah Clowney's 20-point performance that provided Nets fans with a sense of optimism.
Last night's 96-87 loss to the San Antonio Spurs played witness to another youngster's breakout, that being Keon Johnson.
In 37 minutes of action, the 22-year-old exploded for 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists.
His performance caps off an impressive three-game stretch in which Johnson has averaged 17.3 points per game, resembling the player he was in his rookie season with the Portland Trailblazers.
Following his career evening, Johnson reflected on the difficulties sophomore Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama presents.
“It definitely makes things a lot tougher knowing you got a guy as big as [Wembanyama] is in the paint,” he said via the New York Post. “We knew within our game plan if we got two feet in the paint, the spray-outs would be there. We took advantage of it, but it’s just hard with a guy that big in the paint trying to get around him for rim attempts.”
If these numbers become consistent for Johnson, Brooklyn will have found another gem alongside Clowney and 2023 second-round pick Jalen Wilson.
Johnson looks to continue his current heater when the Nets take on the Orlando Magic on the road Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.