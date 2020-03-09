Nets Knock Off Bulls 110-107 Despite Late-Game Push

Nets Insider
In their first win after the Kenny Atkinson era is over the Nets edge the Bulls 110-107 on Sunday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is now 3-0 against Chicago this season and has won their second in a row.

This win definitely wasn’t a pretty one but the Nets were able to pull it off despite all of the buzz surrounding the team about the Atkinson news.

Brooklyn shot 50% from the field again (they’ve been improving in this area) and shot 36.7% from behind the arc, which is around their average three-point percentage. They also were +11 in fast break points and +19 on the boards.

However in a few areas the Nets didn’t look so hot. Although they were +19 on the boards, they only grabbed five offensive rebounds, but then again it didn’t hurt them too much because the Bulls grabbed that same amount. Another area was in turnovers. The Nets turned the ball over a season-high 29 times. 14 of those came as a result of the Bulls totaling 14 steals, which is Chicago’s forte. They’re ranked 1st in the league in that category averaging 10.1 SPG.

The defense kept the Bulls in this one and their high-scoring 37-point 4th quarter almost got them a victory, but ultimately the Nets prevailed.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for the Nets with 24 points and six assists.

Otto Porter Jr. led the way for the Bulls with 23 points and four steals off of the bench.

