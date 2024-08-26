Nets, Marks 'Hit the Jackpot' With New Head Coach
After an endless cycle of coaches since the beginning of 2020, the Brooklyn Nets may have finally found their man.
Back in 2022, NBA Champion Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets gushed about his former assistant Jordi Fernandez's future as a head coach.
“I think one day Jordi will be a head coach in this league,” he said courtesy of The Sacramento Bee. “He’s been a head coach in the G League. He’s got great international experience."
The word on Fernandez has been out for years. It was only going to be a matter of time until a franchise made him their lead man, and the Nets decided to strike after a season in which the 41-year-old was voted the NBA's top assistant.
General manager Sean Marks' decision to trust Fernandez has been met with extremely high praise, some even going as far as vowing confidence in the GM's job security because of the hire.
“Jordi is going to save him. He hit the jackpot with that guy,” an anonymous league insider told NetsDaily.
So far, all indications point to the source being correct. It's unknown whether Marks' job was presently in jeopardy, but Brooklyn certainly hit the jackpot with Fernandez. Players buying into a coach's philosophy as they have, especially when said coach spent the majority of his first offseason leading another country at the Olympics, is not only rare. It's special.
The Nets finally got their guy.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.