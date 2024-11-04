Nets' Nic Claxton Continues to Have Minutes Restriction in Loss to Pistons
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has had an interesting start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Claxton, who had been dealing with hamstring issues in the preseason, has been eased into Brooklyn rotation despite being a solidified starter for the past few seasons.
In today's 106-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Nets stayed with the trend of limiting Claxton's minutes. He played 22 minutes, putting up eight points, one rebound, five assists, and a steal. This season the 25-year-old is averaging just 21.7 minutes per game, whereas it was just under 30 minutes per game last season. In terms of production, he's putting up 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in six games played.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Claxton was getting closer to no longer having a minutes restriction, according to head coach Jordi Fernandez.
“Minute-wise, obviously it’s my secret that I’m going to keep for me and my team, especially before games. But he’s done good. We like where he is at right now," Fernandez said. “Him taking one of the two games off was part of the plan because we have to be cautious. Health is the No. 1 thing."
Claxton is in his first year of a four-year, $97 million contract signed this offseason. The former Georgia Bulldog has career averages of 10.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.
The Nets have two back-to-backs this week, with the backend of the first coming tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies. Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, Brooklyn will be on the road against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
