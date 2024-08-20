Nets' Nic Claxton Snubbed in ESPN DPOY Forecast
The Brooklyn Nets' new $100 million man has his eyes set on Defensive Player of the Year, but Nic Claxton was unable to secure a spot in ESPN expert's preseason voting for the 2024-25 award. Not only did he not make the list, but Claxton did not receive a single vote.
Ahead of last season, Claxton told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype the award was on his list of goals.
"All-Defensive Team or Defensive Player of the Year along those lines and improving in every category," he said. "I'm trying to be a better basketball player. Reading the game better, being a better teammate, calling out plays, and being more vocal."
Victor Wembenyama ran away from the pack with 76 votes, and deservedly so. Some head scratching decisions in ESPN's list when taking Claxton's snub into context include Rudy Gobert landing in second place and former Net Mikal Bridges finding himself in fifth.
Claxton and Gobert's 2023-24 statlines are extremely similar, and after his performances in this past season's playoffs and the Paris Olympics the gap between he and Claxton has shrunk. Similarly, Bridges had quite an underwhelming defensive performance in his lone full season with Brooklyn.
This continues the trend of Nets players being underrated after Cam Thomas came in seventh in Most Improved Player of the Year voting. The state of the franchise undoubtedly plays a role in the snub trend, forcing Brooklyn's young core to overachieve in hopes of finally receiving some form of league-wide recognition.
