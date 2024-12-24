Nets’ Offensive Struggles Continue: ‘We Need To Score More Points'
On the road in Miami, the Brooklyn Nets endured their fifth loss in the last six games.
Dating back to the lone win during that stretch, a Dec. 19 victory over the Toronto Raptors, the Nets have shot 29-of-113 from beyond the arc.
What was once a primary source of Brooklyn's offense when Dennis Schroder and Cam Thomas spearheaded Jordi Fernandez's offense has become a massive blemish on the Eastern Conference's 11th seed.
Schroder was shipped to Golden State, and Thomas has missed 11 straight games with a hamstring injury.
“We need to score more points,” Nic Claxton said following last night's loss to the Heat. “They didn’t score a whole lot. They did have some spurts, but we need to score more points.”
But it hasn’t just been the 3-point shooting that’s struggled without Schroder and Thomas. The entire offensive output has declined, particularly when it comes to decision-making.
“This game, like we said, our shot selection could have been a lot better. We were shooting 38% from [three]. We didn’t shoot as many as we usually do," Noah Clowney said. "Tonight it was shot selection.”
It's entirely possible that the lackluster numbers are just proof of a "slump" that could easily be broken.
But it's also entirely possible that the Nets' offensive dynamic has changed. While Thomas continues to rehab, Cam Johnson remains the lone consistent threat.
“I’m just trying to contribute to the team to win. You know, that’s my job. That’s what I want to do,” Johnson said. “Nobody in here wants to lose everything. It sucks. So I’m just trying to do whatever I can do for it for our team to win.”
Now sitting at 11-18, Brooklyn looks to steady their offensive course in a Thursday road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EST.
