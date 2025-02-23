Nets Have Much More to Figure Out this Offseason
This offseason could be the most important for the Brooklyn Nets in a long time, as the organization will have plenty of work to do regarding its future. While the 2025 NBA Draft will be a big one for Brooklyn, as it potentially holds four first-round picks, the trade market and free agency will be just as major.
The Nets find themselves in an eerily similar spot as last season, which is concerning. They aren't at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference but don't have a spot in the Play-In Tournament at the moment, either. Brooklyn is a contender for the postseason (as surprising as it sounds), but expectations aren't high. Many fans believe the team needs to reset and focus on the future with an extreme rebuild.
The Nets could have had a lot more off their plate if they were more active at this year's trade deadline. Brooklyn was expected to sell players such as Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, and Day'Ron Sharpe but stayed silent and merely fielded offers without agreeing to a deal. The moves, or lack thereof, keep veterans on the roster that could alter Brooklyn's draft position.
The Nets are still expected to trade their talent this summer and invest in the young core. They already have building blocks in place with Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, and others, but the rebuild can be accelerated with its war chest of draft picks.
Despite being in the early stages of a potential rebuild, Brooklyn remains hot on the list of possible destinations for stars, the most notable being Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nets are a team repeatedly brought up if Antetokounmpo requests a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, as the big market of New York City and lucrative trade packages sound enticing.
With both sides having pros and cons, Nets general manager Sean Marks and the rest of the front office need to pick a direction. If they stay stagnant, it could set back the franchise longer than people think. Brooklyn will have a lot of work to do this offseason, and it starts with the direction.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.