Nets Players Empathize For Steve Nash Following Departure

The Brooklyn Nets had a lot thrown at them early in the season. From the woes on the court to distractions off the hardwood, a huge change Tuesday morning caught most players off guard: the mutual decision to part ways with the head coach, Steve Nash.

“I think everyone was surprised, so early in the year," said Joe Harris on finding out the Nets parted ways with Nash. "You play so many games in the NBA season where even if you are struggling as a team or individually early, you know you have a lot of games to fight and claw your way back. Certainly, surprised given the timing of it.”

Kevin Durant noted he found out about the official decision when he tuned into ESPN after his afternoon nap. Royce O'Neale also disclosed he found out the news when he woke up from his pregame nap. Durant said he felt 'shocked' when he looked at the TV to find out his long-time friend, Nash is no longer with the Nets.

"Shocked," Kevin Durant said on his reaction at the time he found out about the coaching change. "I mean, you're always shocked when a move like this happens, but it's normal in the NBA, so it's about getting ready for the game tonight. It's a quick turnaround always in the league, especially during the season. We've got practice and games coming up, so you can't think too much about it. But it was on my mind for a little bit today."

When Nets General Manager, Sean Marks spoke to the media hours after the decision, he claimed that no players were involved in the decision to move on from the third-year coach. Durant echoed a similar statement after the Nets' loss to the Bulls, stating he knew 'everyone was being evaluated.'

"I mean, let's be real. We're pros. We're veterans. You know, we had a tough start and a rocky year last year, rocky summer. We knew that everybody was being evaluated," Durant said postgame. "That's just how it is in the league. So I liked working with Steve. I liked working with the coaching staff. It was a roller coaster the last few years. But you know, the core of it, basketball is something that we all love to do. So regardless of the coach, regardless of the circumstances, you still gotta come to work. So I enjoyed coming to work with Steve."

Although Nash exits his tenure with Brooklyn with a compiled 94-67 overall record across 162 games coached, the first-time head coach faced challenges very, very few first-time coaches have ever had to deal with. He led Brooklyn to only one playoff series win.

Across his Nets tenure, the former head coach had to steer the ship through the toughest of waters. Nash dealt with various COVID-19 outbreaks, disgruntled superstars, off-the-court distractions, key injuries, several assistant coaches coming and going, and a lengthy shopping list of negative factors that played roles in constructing a well-fit championship contender.

Harris, the longest-tenured Net who has played under three different head coaches in Brooklyn, holds empathy for Nash and what he dealt with in the borough.

"Everyone likes to throw around that the team [Nets] had a lot of talent. Shit, look across the NBA now and every team you play you can say the same thing now. A lot of talent. It’s a difficult task. First of all, Steve, it was not an easy job for him given how much turnover we had, there wasn’t much consistency from the moment he got here: COVID-related things, injuries, trades. A lot of coming and going and with his staff leaving too. His time here was short but there was a lot going on which made for a difficult job.”

Both Harris and Durant confirmed that Nash wasn't given the chance to address the players and have final words after the decision was finalized. Neither player has spoken to the former head coach yet since the change.

The Nets will have Jacque Vaughn serve as acting head coach until the organization finds their new coach to take the head chair. Vaughn stated he doesn't know how long he'll remain as interim head coach.

“I don’t. Organization, Sean will tell me. I just lace ‘em up, put on my shoes every day, do my job," Vaughn said postgame. "I coach today. It’ll be an off day tomorrow. And Sean will let me know.”