Nets Players React to Historic Loss to Clippers
Last night's matchup in Inglewood, CA witnessed history on both sides of the spectrum.
The LA Clippers secured their largest margin of victory in team history, a sharp contrast to the Brooklyn Nets' achievement — if you can call it that.
Come the final buzzer, the scoreboard read a 59-point difference, Brooklyn's largest defeat since the 1978-79 season.
Nic Claxton, who posted an uncharacteristic two points and five rebounds in just 17 minutes of action despite being questionable before tipoff with a hamstring issue, reflected on the massive blunder postgame.
“You just feel like you’re not doing your job, honestly,” he said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “We’ve all got a lot of pride, so we’ve just got to be better. And we can’t lose like this, though. Definitely can’t happen.”
Claxton has been with Brooklyn since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He's seen it all, from failed superteams to now falling on the wrong side of history.
“Damn, I don’t know if I ever lost by this much. It’s frustrating. It’s definitely frustrating. And I feel like we’ve been getting beat by a lot lately, if I’m being honest,” he continued. “But we’re getting some guys back, and we’ve just got to keep fighting. Have short-term memory.”
Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton's backup, recorded a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double but kept his response brief when addressing the team's struggles.
“It was one of those games,” Sharpe said.
In a game filled with disappointment, technical fouls and history, the Nets will look to move on from this one as quickly as possible.
The biggest question is where the franchise will turn next, especially with constant trade rumors surrounding its established veterans.
Jordi Fernandez provided a starting point by reaffirming his support for the team.
"We’ve always fought through the end, cut leads, competed, and I am proud of this group of guys, and I know they’ll show up and work the next day," he said. "So, it’s all we can do right now is have a positive but also a competitive mindset where this has to hurt and you don’t want to be in this situation again.”
Brooklyn remains in Los Angeles for a meeting with the Lakers tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. EST.
