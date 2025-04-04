Nets Prioritize Young Core in Loss to Timberwolves
Sans Noah Clowney, Cam Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas and Ziaire Williams—two of which are the Brooklyn Nets' top offensive weapons—head coach Jordi Fernandez opted to gain experience for his youngsters last night.
In a 105-90 loss to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Fernandez ensured all three of the Nets' Two-Way players (Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne and Tosan Evbuomwan) saw the floor, as well as 2023 first-rounder Dariq Whitehead and recently signed Drew Timme. Those five made up Brooklyn's entire bench, while Maxwell Lewis (acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in December) got the start.
Following the loss, Fernandez described his philosphy to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, making his intentions for the Nets' remaining five games clear.
“No. 1 is to give a look at these younger guys during an important part of the game where you can see how they handle it,” Fernandez said. “But [D'Angelo Russell Russell] has been dealing with the ankle. And just trying to be smart with that, too. He’s been pretty sore, and I just don’t want to run it through the ground.”
While Nic Claxton led Brooklyn with 18 points, Whitehead was a close second—notching 17 points while knocking down five of his nine 3-point attempts. In limited moments this season, Whitehead has begun to flash the potential he did while starring at Duke—especially from beyond the arc.
“Just do the right things. I’m sure me, as well as the coaching staff, know by now how talented I am offensively. I’m going to make shots,” Whitehead said. “For me, it’s just doing the right thing and earning the coach’s trust, being in the right spots on defense, doing the right things. Everything else is going to take care of itself.”
With winning no longer atop the priority list—largely due to a top draft selection looming—developing future contributors is the best gameplan to close out the 2024-25 campaign. Projected to be equipped with a premium draft choice and the most cap space in the NBA, Fernandez looks to progress in-house pieces to pair with whatever he and Sean Marks assemble this summer.