Nets Projected to Take Cooper Flagg in 2025 Draft: What's His Player Comparison?
The Brooklyn Nets are projected to get Duke freshman Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft. Given that the Nets have the lowest win total in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season, they should have the pick secured if all goes to plan.
Flagg, the top ranked player in the 2024 ESPN Top 100, is a 6-foot-10 forward with a lot of versatility. The 17-year-old is already projected to be a frachise-changing player for any NBA franchise, as he's the best prospect in a highly touted 2025 class.
Given all of this hype, what are the realistic player comparisons for Flagg?
The most notable comparison is Jayson Tatum. GIven their similar frame, Flagg and Tatum also shared similar play styles. Flagg is more of a slasher but can also extend his range a bit, similar to Tatum coming out of Duke. Flagg's size and athleticism also make him a versatile defender, being able to guard one through five on the floor.
Another player comparison for Flagg is Andrei Kirilenko. Kirilenko played the four throughout most of his NBA career, as Flagg likely will when he enters the league. They're both two-way forwards with excellent footwork and a great feel for the game. Flagg does have an advantage with athleticism, but they are similar in many other aspects.
The final player comparison seen a lot with Flagg is Scottie Pippen. This would be a high expectation to live up to, as Pippen is one of, or perhaps the greatest two-way player ever, but Pippen and Flagg share similarities in their games. Flagg has about two inches on Pippen, but they are both versatile defenders with the ability to contribute just as much on offense.
