Nets Prospect Watch: Excitement Builds as College Basketball Season Tips Off
Brooklyn Nets fans will be among many people not just paying close attention to their NBA team, but the college basketball season as well. The 2024-25 NCAA basketball season tips off tonight, and the Nets community will be watching. Here are all of the games with potential first-round picks Brooklyn could grab in the 2025 NBA Draft:
Maine vs. No. 7 Duke: 7 p.m. ET
The most important game for prospect watchers will be No. 7 Duke opening its season tonight against Maine. Projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg is well within the realm of possibility to be a Net in June.
Flagg has looked good in preseason exhibition games, and tonight looks to be more of the same against the college of his home state. Maine is the inferior opponent, but pay attention to the individual players rather than the score.
Other names to note are fellow freshmen Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans. Kneuppel is a Wisconsin native who can shoot the ball from anywhere. Evans was a five-star recruit "Baby Ingram," for his comparisons to NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram in frame and style of play.
No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 6 Gonzaga: 11:30 p.m. ET
Despite the hot start from Nets guards, the team will likely still be looking for another primary option by June. That's where Baylor freshman VJ Edgecombe comes in. Projected to be a top-five pick, Edgecombe will likely start at the small forward or shooting guard beside perimeter players Jeremy Roach and Jayden Nunn.
Edgecombe is an unbelievable slasher but can also extend the range. Nets and Baylor fans should both be excited after he showed out in the 2024 Olympic qualifiers. The 18-year-old played alongside and against NBA talent and should be a high-impact player for the Bears. He'll get a major test tonight against a top-tier Gonzaga squad.
Elon vs. No. 9 North Carolina: 9 p.m. ET
The Tar Heels not only boast championship aspirations, but a talented group of draft prospects. Similar to Duke's opener, Nets fans shouldn't pay attention to the score, but UNC's freshmen.
Drake Powell and Ian Jackson are two notable freshmen fighting for starting minutes. The guard positions are already taken up by returners Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis, but that small forward spot is for the taking. Right now, Jackson looks to be the starter with Powell backing him up, but both are projected to be first-round picks.
Powell is a 6-foot-6 wing with incredible two-way abilities. Perhaps the best defender in his class, Powell possesses insane athleticism, allowing him to be a pest from anywhere on the court. On offense, he isn't much of a shooter, but he didn't need to in high school because he easily slithered his way into the paint, throwing down thunderous dunks.
Jackson is a facilitator the Nets could really use by June. A 6-foot-5 guard, the freshman is a more willing passer. Jackson and Powell will get good minutes despite one of them expected to come off the bench.
