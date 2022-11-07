Nets Receiving Pushback on Hiring Ime Udoka as Head Coach

A week ago, it seemed almost certain that the Brooklyn Nets were hiring former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach. It has since gone completely quiet on that front, as the team has reportedly received pushback on the potential hire from women within the organization. The news of this pushback was reported by Adam Zagoria of NJ Advanced Media.

Udoka is of course currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for what the organization deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. Due to the nature of his actions that caused this suspension, which many felt would be permanent, it is understandable that woman within Brooklyn's organization would not be comfortable with the hire.

Reports have indicated that Brooklyn feels Udoka is the coach who can get them back on track, but there is likely no coaching figure that could mend some of what has been fractured within this organization. With the Kyrie Irving situation having no immediate resolution in sight, it's hard to imagine a new head coach would be able to patch that together. With Ben Simmons being in and out of the lineup, and playing poorly when he does play, there is also no reason to believe a coaching change fixes that either.

The Nets will eventually get a new head coach, but while it once seemed certain that Udoka was next in line, that may no longer be the case.

Related Articles

Report: Entire NBA Ready to 'Re-Engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons