Skip to main content
Nets Receiving Pushback on Hiring Ime Udoka as Head Coach

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nets Receiving Pushback on Hiring Ime Udoka as Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka has become a bit more questionable
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A week ago, it seemed almost certain that the Brooklyn Nets were hiring former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach. It has since gone completely quiet on that front, as the team has reportedly received pushback on the potential hire from women within the organization. The news of this pushback was reported by Adam Zagoria of NJ Advanced Media.

Udoka is of course currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for what the organization deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. Due to the nature of his actions that caused this suspension, which many felt would be permanent, it is understandable that woman within Brooklyn's organization would not be comfortable with the hire.

Reports have indicated that Brooklyn feels Udoka is the coach who can get them back on track, but there is likely no coaching figure that could mend some of what has been fractured within this organization. With the Kyrie Irving situation having no immediate resolution in sight, it's hard to imagine a new head coach would be able to patch that together. With Ben Simmons being in and out of the lineup, and playing poorly when he does play, there is also no reason to believe a coaching change fixes that either.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Nets will eventually get a new head coach, but while it once seemed certain that Udoka was next in line, that may no longer be the case.

Report: Entire NBA Ready to 'Re-Engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19308393
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19262300_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Growing Pessimism Kyrie Irving Likely Done in Brooklyn

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19341929_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Lakers Have 'Significant Concern' Adding Kyrie Irving

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19307552
News

Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19308109_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Receives Upgraded Injury Status Against Dallas Mavericks

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19359167
News

Report: Entire NBA to 'Re-engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

By Joey Linn
USATSI_12182429
News

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16243705
News

Ben Simmons Reveals Shocking Doc Rivers Story

By Joey Linn