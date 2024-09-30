Nets Schroder Hosts One-on-One Basketball Tournament
Ahead of his second season with the Brooklyn Nets, Dennis Schroder is taking time away from training to promote his YouTube channel. Collaborating with influencer Rohat Celik, the two held a one-on-one streetball tournament granting the winner $5,000.
Since his current employer is located in an area with deep-rooted streetball lore, Schroder's decision to hold the event is extremely fitting. The tournament isn't the 31-year-old's first time giving back to the community. It's his entire reasoning behind representing Germany on the world's biggest stage.
"For me, the biggest thing was to carry that flag for the whole Olympic team," Schroder told AndScape ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. "Of course, growing up in Germany, I want to give back to my community, give back to Braunschweig, my hometown city and inspire all the young guys and people who are coming up."
The pot of prize money resulted in valiant efforts from all participants. High-intensity performances appear to have sparked overwhelming support on Schroder's YouTube channel.
One commenter wrote, "I'm looking forward to many more projects like this to advance German basketball!"
"Love goes out to Dennis and the whole family," posted another user.
The comment section was filled with viewers requesting more content of a similar nature from the Nets guard and influencer. With such a positive reaction, it will be interesting to see if Schroder and Celik end up making the tournament an annual event.
