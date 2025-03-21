Nets Seem to Be Carrying This Negative Identity Into the Offseason
While the Brooklyn Nets' 105-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers last night was more than dissapointing, it likely wasn't all that surprising to fans of the rebuilding franchise. Fumbling a fourth-quarter advantage is frustrating regardless of the team's circumstances, but this blueprint has become a consistent issue in Brooklyn.
Specifically of late, the Nets inability to finish late in ballgames is the biggest reason their midseason playoff push was halted. In six of its last seven losses, Brooklyn has led in the fourth quarter. Even more painful: four of the losses have witness sevn-plus point Nets advantages in the final frame.
For a young squad with a generally agreed-upon bright future, developing a reputation of being a group that can't finish down the stretch is alarming. Not only because such performances have caused the derailment of postseason hopes, but because the constant near-victories could undermine the confidence levels of promising young pieces.
Now, having Jordi Fernandez at the helm — who has proven himself as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the entire NBA — does help ease some of the concerns. Fernandez has been able to get the most out of his veterans, specifically Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, allowing the Nets to flip both into valuable return packages.
His fingerprints can be seen on Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson, as all three have flashed at points this year, albeit inconsistently. However, the improvement is still evident. If Fernandez can unlock the potential within players age 23 or yoinger, he should be able to build up their confidence. And there's no data to suggest he couldn't.
However, the constant "coming up just short" has to start affecting players mentally over the course of a long NBA season. Perhaps that's why so many of Brooklyn's recent losses have followed a similar trend.
Once a team which prided itself on its gritty, high-effort identity, the Nets have unfortunately begun adopting a new identity as the 2024-25 campaign comes to a close — one where fans are left holding their breath as the clock nears zero.
Of course, this is only an issue unless losing in hopes of securing a top choice in this summer's draft has been the plan all along.