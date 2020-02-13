Nets Snap Raptors 15-Game Win Streak With 101-91 Victory

To end the NBA’s best 15-game winning streak that the Raptors held, the Nets upset the Raptors 101-91 Wednesday Night at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is now 7-3 in their last 10 games.

To be honest neither team shot the ball well tonight, but what separated the two squads was Brooklyn’s hustle and patience.

The Nets outrebounded the Raptors 55-42 and were +6 on the offensive boards. They also got back to their dominant ways in the paint, outscoring the Raptors 50-38 down there. Brooklyn has been in the top 5 all season in PPG in the paint. They currently sit at 5th in the league averaging 50.1 PPG. Toronto averages only two points less at 48.1 PPG.

Once again the Nets moved the ball really well, totaling 27 assists, showing patience with the ball. This was especially impressive for two reasons. Firstly, this makes it the seventh time in eight games that Brooklyn has gotten 25+ assists. Secondly, Toronto’s defense was no average defense. They’re the second best ranked defense in the league that averages nine steals and five blocks per game.

All of this cohesiveness resulted in the Nets even having a 15-point lead at one point. They also held the Raptors to just 91 points. In their 55 games this season, they’ve only been held below 100 points seven other times.

Serge Ibaka led the way with 28 points. Kyle Lowry also had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Caris Levert led the way for the Nets with 20 points. Jarrett Allen also had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

“Tonight was really the story about our defense,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson. “That looks like our identity right now. If you pick one thing that the Nets are doing well. I think our defense will probably be top eight after this game so we’ve got to continue that and shoot the ball a little better on offense…our will to win was at a super high level. That’s why we came away with the W.”