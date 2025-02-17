Nets Surpass Projected Season Win Total with Games to Spare
Ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, nearly everyone was counting out the new-look Brooklyn Nets. Jordi Fernandez was preparing to embark on his inuagural season at Brooklyn's helm, and the team had just traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
DraftKings had the Nets projected win total set at 19.5, a mark they surpassed in Feb. 12's 100-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Thanks to a recent hot streak, not only did Brooklyn manage to pass its projected win total with two months of regular season action remaining, but it also positioned itself to have a shot at a play-in spot.
Sitting just a game-and-a-half back of the Chicago Bulls for the Eastern Conference's 10th seed, Fernandez's coaching has the Nets fully in the mix for the postseason.
While the original 19.5 mark was likely insulting to Brooklyn's group, the number was in jeopardy of hitting just four weeks ago. The month of January was brutal for the Nets, full of injuries and frustrating losses. But just as had been displayed earlier in the season, the "Brooklyn grit" kicked in when it was most needed.
Winners in six of its last seven, Brooklyn is hitting its stride with reinforcements on the way. Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney are both expected back following the All-Star break. With a matchup against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on the horizon, the duo's return couldn't come at a better time.
Of their next five games, the Nets will have opportunities to pick up even more victories against the 76ers, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers. If the recent play continues, there's a chance Brooklyn can fight for the 30-win mark. Given their preseason projection, Fernandez's first season will be viewed as an extreme overachieve should that prove to be the case.
The Nets are rolling. Fernandez has displayed that he was the perfect hire for both now and the future, and Brooklyn gets back its star player just in time for the playoff push. With 28 games to go before the postseason begins, there's plenty of time for the Nets to continue proving those preseason doubters wrong.
