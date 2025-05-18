Nets Target Giannis Antetokounmpo Set for Meeting About Future
Milwaukee Bucks superstar and nine-time all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo will meet next week with his organization to discuss his future, per senior NBA insider Chris Haynes. The Brooklyn Nets are rumored to have a longstanding interest in Antetokounmpo.
"This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak with Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team," Haynes said.
The Greek forward averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 67 games this season. The exact date of the meeting is unknown, but it will reportedly happen around the middle of the week.
“He wants multiple championships,” Haynes said about Antetokounmpo, deeming the meeting crucial. “That’s all he wants to do is be put in a position where he can play alongside a team that has a chance to fight for a title.”
The Nets are currently gearing up for the 2025 NBA Draft. Brooklyn is set to pick five times at Nos. 6, 19, 26, 27 and 36. The organization has already worked out Oklahoma Sooners point guard Jeremiah Fears, for instance, and Duke freshman Kon Knueppel will soon join him. Those two are contenders for the Nets’ top pick, which is general manager Sean Marks’ highest selection since becoming the organization’s chief decision maker.
However, those plans would surely be flipped upside down in the case of a change to Antetokounmpo’s availability. Reports and murmurings about Brooklyn’s desire to acquire the former NBA champion have existed all season long. Antetokounmpo posted just past midnight on Sunday that his favorite city to play in on the road was New York, which only fueled the buzz about “The Greek Freak’s” possible arrival in The Big Apple.
Antetokoumpo is projected to make $112.5 million over the next two seasons and has a $62.7 million player option in 2027-28. ESPN also reported in April that the Bucks’ postseason meeting with their franchise player would have “a different tone heading into the summer after [Milwaukee] failed to win a playoff series even with their star putting up a dominant performance.”
The Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in five games by the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee is yet to win a postseason series after trading for Damian Lillard. The 34-year-old point guard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Milwaukee’s Game 4 loss to Indiana. Lillard’s injury, plus expiring contracts and a lack of roster depth, seemingly leaves the Bucks with little mobility to build for the future outside of trading Antetokounmpo.
John Hollinger, a former vice president of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, previously theorized that the Nets were a candidate to trade for Antetokounmpo’s services due to their “combined cap relief and draft capital is a pretty rare package.” The Nets have 31 picks — 15 first-rounders and 16 second-rounders — over the next seven years.
Reports in early May also linked the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs to Antetokounmpo. The Spurs have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft. The Rockets are further down at No. 10, but perhaps have the most appetizing young players to offer the Bucks.