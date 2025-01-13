Nets' Tosan Evbuomwan 'Always Under Control' in Career Performance
On New Year's Day, the Brooklyn Nets signed Tosan Evbuomwan to a Two-Way contract.
Two days later, the 23-year-old made his debut with the franchise's G League affiliate, posting 39 points in a blowout win for the Long Island Nets.
Due to countless injuries stacking up in Brooklyn, Evbuomwan was thrust into the rotation.
In last night's overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the former Princeton standout recorded his third-straight game with double digits in the scoring column, leading the Nets with a career-high 22 points in just 24 minutes of action.
“Amazing, always under control,” Jordi Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Looks like a guy that has been there before and he’s 23. Very happy to see him, keep working with him, keep developing him. He’s doing his job.”
The greatest testament to Brooklyn's newest addition's game is his poise, exemplified by two clutch free throws in a critical moment. With just seconds remaining in overtime, Evbuomwan calmly sank both attempts at the charity stripe to put the Nets back in the lead.
Their advantage wouldn’t hold, resulting in a fifth-straight loss for the-now 13-26 Brooklyn, but recent performances from the young core have been encouraging.
Evbuomwan's journey has been long, including stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons.
As the Englishman continues to capitalize on the opportunities he's given, it becomes apparent that he has found a home with the Nets.
Standing at 6-foot-7, he boasts a versatile frame that enables him to play either guard or forward, potentially providing Brooklyn with another valuable young contributor.
Evbuomwan looks to continue his emergence when the Nets look to get off the schneid tomorrow night against the Trail Blazers in Portland.
