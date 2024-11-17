Nets' Trendon Watford Set to Return vs. Knicks
Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford had been out for the Nets' previous 13 games with hamstring issues, but today he is cleared to make his season debut against the New York Knicks. Watford was removed from the injury report and is now cleared to play.
Watford was originally expected to make his season debut after being made available against the Chicago Bulls, but was scratched prior to the game.
The 24-year-old is in his second season with Brooklyn, averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes per game last season. He shot an impressive 52.7% from the field and 39.7% from three in 63 games.
With Nic Claxton out (back), Watford should get at least a few minutes on the floor. He isn't high on the depth chart with forwards like Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson, and Noah Clowney above him on the bench. However, his 3&D presence could be of use against a Knicks team that has been hot from deep to start the season.
Watford signed to return to the Nets this offseason, inking a one-year, $2.7 million contract. He previously had a one-year, $2 million deal for the 2023-24 season.
The Nets will play the Knicks for the second straight game, after losing Friday night's matchup in heartbreaking fashion. A Jalen Brunson go-ahead three-pointer followed by a Mikal Bridges block on the other end shut down Brooklyn's 21-point comeback.
The Nets could use Watford's efficient shooting, as just two players shot 50% or higher from the field against New York.
