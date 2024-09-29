Nets Veteran Cited In Surprise Trade List
The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to trade their veteran talent ever since the organization dealt Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June. The blockbuster trade signaled a hard reset for the Nets, but their job isn't done as the team still employs valuable veteran talent that could bring in future value via trade.
The three veterans talked about in trade rumors the most are Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schröder, and Cameron Johnson. All three are statistically valuable and can provide good experience to a contending team. Finney-Smith, namely, has been heavily involved in trade rumors with playoff teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings.
One team could be a dark horse candidate to get the 31-year-old, however. In a recent Bleacher Report article from Dan Favale, a sneaky team to get Finney-Smith is the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis had a rough season in 2023-24, dealing with injuries to their stars which ultimately tanked playoff hopes. The Grizzlies went 27-55 and, as a result, selected Zach Edey (Purdue) with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
"Though the Memphis Grizzlies are seldom considered prominent trade candidates—the Marcus Smart deal took many by surprise—acquiring a mid-tier role player is right up their alley," Favale said. "They also just so happen to have an enduring need on the wing. Especially after GG Jackson II underwent right foot surgery."
The expectation would be the Nets getting some sort of draft compensation and/or a young player for Finney-Smith. The Grizzlies would have to figure out how much they would want to give up for a veteran who, while he isn't statistically great, plays his role as well as anyone in the NBA.
